Class-action suit filed in Stoddard County against Tyson Foods

BLOOMFIELD — A class-action suit was filed Wednesday, June 5, against Tyson Foods regarding the company's closure of its facility in Dexter.

The lawsuit, filed in Stoddard County 35th Judicial Circuit Court, includes 45 plaintiffs who had previously produced chickens for slaughter/processing at the former Tyson Chicken Plant in Dexter. Tyson announced in August that the Dexter plant, along with another plant located in Noel, would shut down. The closure of the Dexter plant resulted in a loss of more than 600 jobs.

Following the shock of the announcement, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Sen. Josh Hawley reached out to company officials. Hawley would later announce that Tyson had committed to selling the Dexter plant to another meat producer in order to offset the economic fallout of hundreds of jobs being lost.

According to the motion filed Wednesday, that commitment wasn’t honored.

The lawsuit states that — among other issues — Tyson Foods made a business decision that puts them in violation of antitrust laws, as the corporation didn’t honor its alleged commitment and sold the Dexter factory to Cal-Maine, which is a chicken egg production company.

The motion states: “Attorney General Bailey echoed Senator Hawley in an October 3, 2023, letter to Tyson’s CEO, stating that it is ‘paramount that you do everything in your power to either keep the facilities open or sell to any interested party, including a competitor.’ The letter went on to explain that a refusal to sell the Dexter plant to a competitor would violate Missouri’s antitrust laws, citing a Missouri Supreme Court decision. See Empire Storage & Ice Co. v. Giboney, 357 Mo. 671, 676 (1948), aff’d 336 U.S. 490 (1949).”