Clark Terry Jazz Fest returns next month to River Campus

The 23rd annual Clark Terry/Phi Mu Alpha Jazz Festival will return Friday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 4, to Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

Joseph Jefferson, director of Jazz Studies at SEMO, said 26 visiting middle and high school jazz bands from around the state will perform during the event. He said it will be a noncompetitive festival geared toward growth and development of the bands.

"This is a way for the students to gain an appreciation of the art form," Jefferson said. "So, they're going to be getting feedback as well as the opportunity to attend clinics from these fantastic jazz educators."

Jefferson said a gala concert Feb. 3 evening will be celebrating Women in Jazz and will feature Sharel Cassidy, a professional jazz saxophonist and professor of saxophone and piano at Elgin Community College in Elgin, Illinois, and Columbia College and DePaul University in Chicago. Also performing at the gala will be the Southeast Missouri State University Jazz Ensembles. The concert will feature all women composers and arrangers.