Safety and security have been hot topics lately, and a seminar Saturday at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau helped shed some light on what churches can do to better prepare and how to react.

ï¿½We want to make sure that our houses of worship and our communities of faith are safe ... so we wanted to have a conversation about that this morning,ï¿½ Pastor Tyler Tankersley said as he welcomed attendees and the guest speaker, Clark D. Parrott, a sergeant with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Parrot said that, even though many present were interested in the subject of gun control, that was not necessarily the main focus of the presentation.

At the beginning of his speech, Parrott also expressed his views and opinions are his, and they do not reflect the views or opinions of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Within the last two weeks theyï¿½re have been ï¿½probably eight [security] threats ... and thatï¿½s creating panic ... thatï¿½s why I say itï¿½s not a gun issue, itï¿½s a heart issue,ï¿½ according to Parrot.

Community members sit in pews at First Baptist Church while Clark D. Parrott presents his "Church Security Seminar" on Saturday morning in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½One of the number things I tell people is to make eye contact ... isnï¿½t that what weï¿½re supposed to do as a church, anyway? Make people feel welcome?ï¿½ he said.

Parrott covered many different, yet related topics in regards to safety and how a church campus can adjust to security needs. Throughout the presentation, he stressed the idea that ï¿½nonverbal cues are a huge thing.ï¿½

The church greeters are the ï¿½first line of defense,ï¿½ Parrott said. ï¿½Make sure your greeters and ushers actually want to do it.ï¿½

Parrot urged the importance of making eye contact, scanning head to toe, and to ï¿½look for something that just doesnï¿½t look right.

ï¿½What I donï¿½t want you to do is jump up with the Spirit, and tackle them. Just make eye contact,ï¿½ Parrott said.

Clark D. Parrott presents his "Church Security Seminar" while community members sit in pews at First Baptist Church on Saturday morning in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

He explained he sees the Bible as the basic instruction book for how to act around others, even strangers.

Parrott stressed the importance of churches vetting their bus drivers, what to do in case of a fire, how to handle church safety concerns during nighttime hours, CPR certification, the installation of security cameras, numbering church entrances and exits and being made aware of any domestic situations that could escalate within the church.

ï¿½Youï¿½d be surprised what would spark a situation,ï¿½ Parrott said. ï¿½Itï¿½s my job to point out stuff you donï¿½t think about. ... If someone is up to no good, you think theyï¿½re going to go somewhere theyï¿½d be easily recognized? Donï¿½t be afraid to fist bump, and make eye contact.ï¿½

The church security team, Parrott said, ï¿½is a ministry.ï¿½