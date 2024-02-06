Safety and security have been hot topics lately, and a seminar Saturday at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau helped shed some light on what churches can do to better prepare and how to react.
ï¿½We want to make sure that our houses of worship and our communities of faith are safe ... so we wanted to have a conversation about that this morning,ï¿½ Pastor Tyler Tankersley said as he welcomed attendees and the guest speaker, Clark D. Parrott, a sergeant with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Parrot said that, even though many present were interested in the subject of gun control, that was not necessarily the main focus of the presentation.
At the beginning of his speech, Parrott also expressed his views and opinions are his, and they do not reflect the views or opinions of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Within the last two weeks theyï¿½re have been ï¿½probably eight [security] threats ... and thatï¿½s creating panic ... thatï¿½s why I say itï¿½s not a gun issue, itï¿½s a heart issue,ï¿½ according to Parrot.
ï¿½One of the number things I tell people is to make eye contact ... isnï¿½t that what weï¿½re supposed to do as a church, anyway? Make people feel welcome?ï¿½ he said.
Parrott covered many different, yet related topics in regards to safety and how a church campus can adjust to security needs. Throughout the presentation, he stressed the idea that ï¿½nonverbal cues are a huge thing.ï¿½
The church greeters are the ï¿½first line of defense,ï¿½ Parrott said. ï¿½Make sure your greeters and ushers actually want to do it.ï¿½
Parrot urged the importance of making eye contact, scanning head to toe, and to ï¿½look for something that just doesnï¿½t look right.
ï¿½What I donï¿½t want you to do is jump up with the Spirit, and tackle them. Just make eye contact,ï¿½ Parrott said.
He explained he sees the Bible as the basic instruction book for how to act around others, even strangers.
Parrott stressed the importance of churches vetting their bus drivers, what to do in case of a fire, how to handle church safety concerns during nighttime hours, CPR certification, the installation of security cameras, numbering church entrances and exits and being made aware of any domestic situations that could escalate within the church.
ï¿½Youï¿½d be surprised what would spark a situation,ï¿½ Parrott said. ï¿½Itï¿½s my job to point out stuff you donï¿½t think about. ... If someone is up to no good, you think theyï¿½re going to go somewhere theyï¿½d be easily recognized? Donï¿½t be afraid to fist bump, and make eye contact.ï¿½
The church security team, Parrott said, ï¿½is a ministry.ï¿½
ï¿½Donï¿½t just let anyone on the security team,ï¿½ Parrott said. ï¿½Get to know people, build relationships ... learn who has skills and abilities [within the church] to help. ... They must be a member of the church, and pass a background check.ï¿½
Parrott said in regard to allowing anyone willing to be part of a church security team, ï¿½If you canï¿½t take care of your own family, why do I want you in charge of me?ï¿½
In regard to fraud and theft within a church, Parrott insisted whoever is responsible for taking care of money collections, such as tithes and offering, he or she should be someone people are familiar with.
ï¿½[They] might be taking that 10 percent right off the top,ï¿½ Parrott said. ï¿½... But donï¿½t be afraid to show the same grace [to someone]. God just smacks me in the eye with that everyday.ï¿½
Parrott spoke briefly on the issue of gun control within a church.
ï¿½The first thing you need to do before letting someone conceal and carry [within the congregation] is call your insurance and make sure youï¿½re covered,ï¿½ Parrott said.
Parrott added ï¿½security is about everything: mind, body, spirit.ï¿½
With Easter approaching and many people attending area churches, Parrott emphasized the need for parking control.
ï¿½Do we have traffic control, or have we even thought about it?ï¿½ Parrott said.
And in the case of an actual emergency, Parrottï¿½s advice was clear.
ï¿½Designate one person within the congregation to call 911. Last thing [the dispatchers] need is 97 people calling at the same time,ï¿½ Parrott said.
