Civil War-era Fort D moves step closer to national register status

Fort D, Missouri’s only redan or V-shaped Civil War-era earthworks, is a step closer to being added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Civil War re-enactor Scott House, who has long been involved in efforts to preserve the site at 920 Fort St. on Cape Girardeau’s south side, is optimistic Fort D will receive national recognition now that the application has been approved by the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

State approval came last week. It will soon be sent to the National Park Service in Washington, D.C., which will make the final decision.

House, who wrote the bulk of the application, expects the site to receive the national designation within the next three months.

“It took a year of researching and writing to get that together,” he said.

House and fellow Union Army re-enactors with the Turner Brigade participated in a living history demonstration Monday at Fort D, setting up camp and firing a cannon while musicians played period music on the grounds of the city park.

While House talked of the site’s past during the Memorial Day event, he also found time to talk of its potential national recognition.

The site is significant as part of Cape Girardeau’s Civil War history. It was one of four forts built by the Union Army to protect Cape Girardeau. It is the only fort remaining in Cape Girardeau and the only surviving earthworks of all the forts that were built to protect Missouri’s major cities.

“They are all gone, except for one (Fort D),” House said.

“We have a fort that is smack dab in the city,” he said.

House said the earthworks are original, but were repaired in the 1930s through the efforts of the federal Works Progress Administration.

“They did not rebuild them,” House said, “That is a Cape Girardeau myth,” he added of reports the current earthworks are not original. “It is just not true,” he said.

Fort D also is historic because of its Depression-era, limestone-covered brick building that stands on the grounds, according to House.

But he said Fort D has national significance, too, because of its ties to John Wesley Powell, a celebrated explorer made famous by his exploration of the Colorado River after the Civil War.

Gen. Ulysses S. Grant in 1861 put Powell in charge of finishing fortifications to protect Cape Girardeau. Powell spent eight months in Cape Girardeau.

“His career doesn’t affect the State of Missouri very much, but it did affect the nation as a whole,” House said.

“He became an incredibly powerful and important person,” he said.