Civil-rights activist: King's work is not done

Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday is a bittersweet occasion for civil-rights activist Mary Frances Berry.

"I'm somewhat sad," she said during her keynote address Wednesday night at Southeast Missouri State University's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. "Because I miss Coretta [Scott King]. And I miss Martin."

She and Coretta Scott King would imagine what might have been -- from what King might have accomplished to what he would have looked like with gray hair.

But now, she said when she talks to young people, she sees the struggle she and other civil-rights activists endured was worthwhile.

"And I feel better," she said.

STEP UP Leadership Academy performs during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner on Wednesday at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

King's assassination "defined for me the trajectory of my life as an activist," she said.

From that point on, she said she became unable to ignore injustice in any form.

It was "like a fire shut up in my bones. I can't be still in the face of injustice," she said.

She said the mission of King and the other great civil-rights leaders of the era was not so much to change the fabric of America, but to make the nation's founding promises applicable to everyone.

"This is what we've worked for," she said. "And we've come a long way."