Civic groups sue to block new law on Missouri voter outreach

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri NAACP and League of Women Voters on Monday sued to stop a new voter photo identification law they claim will also limit voter engagement work.

Lawyers for the groups asked a local judge to block contested sections of the law from taking effect Aug. 28, weeks before the Nov. 8 election.

The law primarily requires voters to show photo identification to cast a regular ballot. People without a government-issued photo ID can cast provisional ballots that will be counted if they return later that day with a photo ID or if election officials verify their signatures.

A lesser known provision in the measure bans payment for anyone who works to help register voters and requires those volunteers to be registered Missouri voters themselves. Anyone who helps register more than 10 voters would need to sign up with the Secretary of State's Office.

The plaintiffs alleged the law limits free speech by restricting voter engagement.