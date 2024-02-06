Citywide events to honor MLK through Monday

For Debra Mitchell-Braxton, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is more than just a national holiday. It's a time for service and "a day on, not a day off."

That's why Mitchell-Braxton has organized events to honor the late civil rights hero for the past 40 years.

"It's important to keep the legacy of the late Dr. Martin Luther King alive," Mitchell-Braxton said. "He fought so valiantly to create equity in schools, housing and employment."

Mitchell-Braxton serves as executive director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citywide Celebration Committee.

This year, the committee continued its tradition of hosting several community events in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On Monday, the committee will host the Humanitarian Day of Giving and Service to collect donations of scarves, gloves, toiletries and nonperishable food items for people in need.

Items can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Osage Centre. A second drop off site will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the Shawnee Park Center.

On Sunday, the 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Celebration will be held at 6 p.m. at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.

The service celebration will include a keynote speech from the Rev. Juliet Hemphill of St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Service Award will be presented.

Masks are required for this event but a virtual option will be offered on Zoom.

The Citywide Celebration Committee will also host two virtual events via Zoom Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.