A plan to regulate shipping containers through special-use permits has drawn criticism from some members of the Cape Girardeau City Council, including the mayor.

Mayor Harry Rediger, Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard and Ward 5 Councilman Bob Fox said Friday they want to bar construction of dwellings using metal shipping containers as building materials and not leave open any possibility of such projects in the city.

The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing and vote on a measure today that would require developers to obtain special-use permits except if they are using shipping containers for temporary storage.

But Fox, who opposes the use of shipping containers for dwellings or businesses, said the council could send the matter back to Cape Girardeau's planning and zoning commission or push back a vote on the matter until a later meeting.

Fox said the proposal as drafted by city staff "opens up a whole can of worms" because it would require council action each time a developer seeks to use shipping containers as building materials.

Cape Girardeau's planning and zoning commission recommended the measure at its August meeting, city planner Ryan Shrimplin said.

The commission action came after months of discussion and a series of votes on varying proposals to address the issue.

Planning commissioners narrowly voted in May to recommend a permanent ban on use of such containers for homes or businesses.

But since then, the advisory board has moved away from that approach.

Shrimplin said Friday a majority of commissioners favor allowing the use of shipping containers as dwellings or businesses with council approval of special-use permits.

The measure would give the public the right to place shipping containers on property in any zoning district and use them for storage for up to 12 months.

Special-use permits for such storage units would be needed for periods longer than a year except in the case of construction sites where such containers could be used until the project is completed, Shrimplin said.

Existing containers in place now would be grandfathered in, he added.

Construction of homes or businesses out of shipping containers would require special-use permits that would be decided by the council on a case-by-case basis, Shrimplin said.