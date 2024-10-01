City’s annual hydrant testing to cause discoloration in water

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department warned the public they might see discoloration in their water after starting annual hydrant testing.
According to an email sent out by Battalion Chief Norman Baker, all hydrants in the city will be checked for damage, “adequate water flow” and accessibility. Baker states in the email that they would stir up sediment in the water while performing the checks and would discolor the water.
"We will allow the hydrants to flow until the water clears and returns to normal. Though rare, this may also cause the water to be discolored in your residence or business," Baker states in the email.
The email says if people encounter discoloration in their water just let the water run and it should be clear. According to Baker, if water is not clear quickly, residents should contact Alliance Water Resources or Fire Station No. 1 to confirm hydrant testing was done in their area.
The email included a day phone number: (573) 334-6747 and an after-hours phone number: (573) 339-6357 for Alliance Water Resources, as well as the Fire Station No. 1’s phone number: (573) 339-6330.
