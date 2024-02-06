City wants to put hold on shipping container houses for now

The Cape Girardeau City Council may decide Monday whether to impose a 90-day moratorium on issuing building permits for construction projects that use shipping containers as building materials.

At its meeting, the council is scheduled to vote on all three readings of the proposed ordinance to allow the moratorium to take effect sooner.

Normally, the council takes two meetings to give final approval to an ordinance.

The measure would not apply to applications received before April 7, development services director Alex McElroy said.

Shipping containers so far have not been turned into residential or commercial structures in Cape Girardeau, city officials said.

But a developer has submitted plans to use shipping containers as building materials for a residential structure, according to McElroy.

The plans were submitted in February and still are being reviewed by city staff, he said.

"The developer has indicated an intent to do more shipping-container developments in the future," McElroy wrote in an agenda report to the council.

While the moratorium would not hold up the submitted development plan, it "would prevent future developments from receiving building permits until proper analysis is performed," he wrote.

The city's building codes do not address the use of shipping containers, McElroy said.

Several council members have asked the city staff to look at restricting or banning the use of such containers as building materials for residential or commercial developments, he said.

"There were a number of different concerns," McElroy said.

They include aesthetics, the effect on property values, structural integrity and whether shipping containers could pose health risks from the cargo they previously held, he said.

"There are a lot of communities regulating or banning them," McElroy said.