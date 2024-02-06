City to hold public hearing on mall project tax district

Cape Girardeau municipal officials are set to hold a public hearing to consider a portion of a West Park Mall redevelopment incentive package.

City Council members will consider a Community Improvement District (CID) proposal at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in council chambers at City Hall.

The CID proposal, which would create a special taxing district within designated boundaries to pay for development on the property, is part of River City Centre LLC's $107 million plan for the 65-acre site that includes several asked-for incentives.

The largest portion of the incentives package involves a CID and a Transportation Development District. These instruments allow developers to impose an additional sales and/or property tax relating to a given project. A TDD specifically generates revenue to pay for transportation-related improvement projects. These portions of the package -- if the developers' sales and property value projections hold -- could offset up to $28 million in development costs (not including financing costs).

River City Centre LLC, owned by six area investors -- Lucas Haley, Michael Williams, Ben Ressel, Matthew Mills, Natalie Riley and Steve Holden -- bought the mall two years ago. They have proposed redeveloping the site in phases -- reconstructing much of the building itself and designing out-parcel developments around the site's perimeter.