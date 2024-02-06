City sues contractor over delays

The city of Cape Girardeau has sued a contractor, seeking more than $596,000 in damages because a street construction project was not completed on time.

The two-pronged lawsuit, filed in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court earlier this month, said the contractor, R.L. Persons Construction Co. of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, breached the contract by failing to meet extended deadlines to complete Veterans Memorial Drive.

It seeks $314,200 in damages for failing to achieve "substantial completion" by mid-March 2017 and another $282,000 and counting for failing to finish all of the work by the final deadline of April 12, 2017.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to Persons Construction for a comment, but as of late Tuesday afternoon a message left with a company employee had not been returned.

But Randy Persons, who owns the construction firm, said last May utility-relocation work delayed the start of the project.

City officials said relocation work was scheduled to begin in May 2016 but didn't start until June of that year.

City engineer Casey Brunke said private utility companies didn't finish their relocation work until September.

Months went by with the contractor doing little work on the project, deputy city manager Molly Mehner said last May.

Persons said at that time his company would contest the fines. "We don't believe they are fair in any shape, form or fashion," he said.

He said he didn't know the project would not be ready to build until fall 2016. "We were forced to try to build it in the fall and winter," Persons said last year.

Wet weather delayed construction, he said.

In January 2016, the city awarded the $1.68 million project to Persons Construction, the low bidder.

The project involved constructing concrete pavement, sanitary sewers and sidewalks and installing streetlights, according to the lawsuit. The new section of roadway bordering Interstate 55, runs from Scenic Drive to Hopper Road.