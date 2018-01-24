Cape Girardeau city and school officials are building a vision for a development that combines an aquatic center with a learning initiative at Jefferson Elementary School.

The plan includes a preschool, medical clinic and a potential extension to Minnesota Avenue to meet Highway 74, superintendent Neil Glass said.

A park could be developed on site as a combination community park and playground for the school, Glass said.

This development is proposed for a 17-acre site owned by the city of Cape Girardeau and the school district, just south of Jefferson Elementary, 520 S. Minnesota Ave.

ï¿½Weï¿½ve been great partners with the city since 1977,ï¿½ when the city and school district signed a contract to build the existing pool, Glass said. ï¿½Iï¿½d like to see that continue.ï¿½

Jefferson Elementary School is seen Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Glass said the potential for this project is huge, and while plans are still in early stages, the vision is to build a community anchor that can help elevate students, their learning and by extension, the community at large.

Koreena Woodson, co-chairwoman of the Authentic Voices south-side neighborhood group, said she was not aware of the proposed development until contacted by the Southeast Missourian.

But she said that ï¿½overall it sounds like the city is being more receptive to the needs of the community, specifically the concerns of the residents in south Cape.ï¿½

Woodson welcomed the proposal for child care and medical services, which, she said, are needed in that area.

A pool ï¿½would certainly allow the residents and children in this area to have a positive activityï¿½ in their neighborhood, she said.

Aquatic center

An indoor aquatic center would be funded partly by the cityï¿½s parks and stormwater sales tax if voters extend the tax in the April election.

The city has proposed spending $6 million on a project to replace the aging Central Municipal Pool.

Glass said the district plans to partner with the city on the project, although the funding the district would provide and even the scope of the project has not been finalized.

The site is just north of Highway 74 and south of Jefferson Elementary School, Glass said.

Minnesota Avenue dead ends just north of Highway 74. Extending Minnesota Avenue would connect the site to Highway 74, providing convenient access, Glass said.

Glass proposed construction of a pedestrian/bike ramp that would extend over Highway 74 and provide direct access to Shawnee Park just south of the highway.

The limited-access highway currently divides the cityï¿½s south-side neighborhood.

ï¿½I am hoping to maybe bridge that,ï¿½ Glass said.

The school superintendent said he envisions having the preschool and medical services ï¿½wrapped around that pool,ï¿½ along with meeting rooms.

Glass said the city tax dollars could pay for construction of the pool while the school district could provide the additional services and the parking.

ï¿½This pool could act as a community center,ï¿½ he suggested.

What Glass referred to as ï¿½wraparound servicesï¿½ could be included in the centerï¿½s design, he said.

ï¿½I see a partnership that way,ï¿½ Glass said.

As is the case now with the Central Municipal Pool, the new pool would be used by both the city and the school district, officials said.

It would be used by Central High Schoolï¿½s boys and girls swim teams, club swim teams and the general public, Glass said.

Plans for the indoor pool would be crafted by a six-member committee with three members representing the school district and three members representing the city.

Glass and city manager Scott Meyer said the formation of such a committee is spelled out in the existing written agreement governing the Central Municipal Pool.

Meyer said the site of a new pool has not been finalized, although the school district has mentioned the site near Highway 74.

The committee would look at possible locations for the aquatic center as well as whether it should be a ï¿½bare-bonesï¿½ or a more elaborate facility, he said.

Ultimately, both the school board and the council would have to sign off on the project, Meyer and Glass said.

ï¿½There are a lot of unknowns,ï¿½ Meyer said.

Glass said the school district could issue a maximum of $10 million in bonds in 2020 without a tax increase to fund the south-side improvements.

Construction of a new pool could be ï¿½under construction at that point,ï¿½ he said.

ï¿½Obviously, I am very excited about the potential there,ï¿½ Glass said.

The city and the school district share in the cost of operating the Central Municipal Pool, located off Clark Avenue. Meyer said the city pays about 60 percent of the operating cost.

But the structure faces a number of challenges, including air quality and mechanical issues, inadequate deck space, an aging locker room area and limited concession and parking space, parks and recreation director Julia Jones said last year.