PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Sonya Wright is tired of seeing her basement turned into a pool of smelly, debris-filled water.

Since late April, water has backed up in her home three times from heavy storms, damaging furniture, walls, toys and other items.

"It's a big mess," said Wright.

She said sewage backed up into her basement.

But city public works director Mark Brown said he believes it is a stormwater problem that may be linked to a sinkhole and underground cave on Wright's property.

Brown said sinkholes throughout Perryville are part of the city's natural drainage system.

"Our sinkholes are portals in the cave system below us," Brown said.

Stormwater drains into sinkholes that carry runoff into underground caves.

"Like any storm drain system, it only takes so much water," Brown said.

He said the public-works department plans to check a sinkhole on her property later this summer to see whether the natural drainage to the cave is blocked. Metal bars block entrance to the sinkhole in Wright's backyard as well as to the small cave entrance near her home.

Brown said there could be a crack in the cave, which could be causing part of the problem.

Unlike some sinkholes elsewhere in the United States, the Perryville sinkholes are connected to the tapestry of underground caves throughout the city.

"The city maintains about 400 sinkholes," Brown said.

"We use them and maintain them so they don't get huge," he added.

The city has installed pipes in some of the sinkholes to help facilitate storm drainage.

Perry County has about 10,000 sinkholes, he said.

Brown said the city does not pipe sewage into the sinkholes. The city has a separate, piped sewer system.

Mayor Ken Baer said sinkholes and caves are "almost our entire drainage system. I call it a divine design stormwater system."

Baer added, "Our sinkholes are like culverts."

The mayor said Wright's home is situated in a natural basin of sinkholes that likely will always flood during heavy rains.

Baer said the underground, limestone caverns that comprise part of the city's drainage system constantly change. Cavern roofs can cave in, he said.

None of that is reassuring to Wright.

Wright lives in the house on Grand Street with her husband, three children under 5 years of age, three dogs and a cat.