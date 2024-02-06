City plans project to improve drainage near Broadway and Penny Avenue

On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with a contractor to carry out various stormwater drainage and sewer improvements near the intersection of Broadway and Penny Avenue.

Crews will replace existing storm sewer piping and install a new 7-foot-by-4-foot concrete box culvert extension in addition to a new underground stormwater retention system.

The project will ultimately increase the area's capacity for stormwater collection, according to Casey Brunke, interim community development director for the City of Cape Girardeau.

"We're trying to alleviate some of the street flooding issues we have in the area," Brunke said.

Brunke later added, "If we upsize the pipes underground, it holds more water, so it would take a larger rain event to flood the street than it typically would."

Work may begin sometime this summer, but the start date depends on how long it will take for the contractor to receive materials, according to Brunke.

The city's agreement with the contractor, Nip Kelly Equipment Company Inc., stipulates requirements on when the contractor must start and finish work.

Brunke said this was made in an effort to ensure speedy completion and to avoid a portion of Broadway from being closed for long periods of time.