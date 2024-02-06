Casino revenue could sweeten the pot for construction of an indoor aquatic center in Cape Girardeau, but city officials would prefer to use private donations and grants to complete the funding.

City manager Scott Meyer and Mayor Bob Fox said Monday they don’t want to dip into casino revenue if other funding can be found.

The city and the Cape Girardeau School District combined have pledged $10 million to the project, but officials have said more money will be needed to build the aquatic center.

The city council in 2012 adopted a policy on how to spend revenue the city receives from Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. Among other things, it stipulates casino revenue won’t be used for general operations and recurring expenses such as salaries.

Fox said “in no circumstance” would he support using any casino money to pay city operating expenses for an aquatic center or any other city service.

Using casino money to pay operating costs would pose a financial problem if the casino dollars decline or the casino shuts down, city officials said.

Still, Meyer and Fox said the current council or a future council could change that policy if it so desired.

Fox said the council might consider using some casino money to match a private donation or grant for the aquatic project.

The city began receiving casino revenue in November 2012.

The city receives about $3 million annually in casino revenue, Meyer said.

But much of that money is already committed to other projects, Meyer and Fox said.

“Generally, it is tied up,” Fox said.

“We have tried to use it in cases where money is not available (from other sources),” he said.

Some of the casino money is earmarked for the city’s Legacy Fund to provide a reserve for future needs.

As of June 30, the Legacy Fund had a balance of nearly $1.5 million, finance director John Richbourg said. The goal is for the Legacy Fund to operate as an endowment fund in which the city would spend the interest accrued but not touch the principal.

The city has dipped into the Legacy Fund, but only to provide loans to city governmental departments that are then repaid with interest, Richbourg said.

Cape Girardeau city government earmarks 10% of annual casino revenue for the Legacy Fund, 20% for the Innovation Fund and 40% for capital improvement projects.