A plan to construct a new airport terminal could take flight if Cape Girardeau voters approve a quarter-cent sales tax in August.

The city council finalized plans last week to place the proposed tax extension on the ballot to fund various capital improvements, including upgrades to the airport.

Replacing the aging terminal is one of three top priorities for airport improvements, Cape Girardeau deputy city manager Molly Mehner said Monday.

The others are land acquisition and replacement of the air traffic control tower.

Airport manager Bruce Loy said the tax plan marks the first time in his 22 years as airport manager city officials have pushed for a dedicated tax to fund airport improvements.

“It has fantastic potential,” he said.

Both Mehner and Loy said the terminal needs major upgrades.

The roof leaks.

The holding area for passengers awaiting flights after going through security needs to be expanded and equipped with restrooms, Loy said. There are no restrooms in the holding area, only in the lobby, which is outside the secured area.

Loy said the heating and cooling system is in poor shape.

Both Loy and Mehner said the continuing maintenance is costly.

The terminal at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport was dedicated in June 1960. The city made major upgrades to the terminal in 1992, Loy said.

Mehner said, “It doesn’t make a lot of sense to keep pumping money” into the aging terminal. She said it makes sense to construct a new terminal.

At a recent council retreat, officials said the sales tax could generate $4 million for airport projects, $16 million for upgrades to the city’s water system, $6 million for a city hall project and $7 million for street repairs.

But Mehner said Monday officials are still calculating revenue numbers. Some projects might be funded with bonds that would be paid off with the tax dollars, she said.

Both Mehner and Loy said in addition to the sales tax, airport projects would benefit from federal funding if the airport reaches the 10,000 annual boardings threshold.