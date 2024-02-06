Residents in Cape Girardeau's south-side neighborhood and city and school leaders have the same goal in mind: improving the struggling neighborhood.

The debate is on how to do it and what should happen first.

City officials suggest progress might take years; residents want more immediate results.

City, school and community leaders said the south Cape Girardeau neighborhood would benefit from a big-picture approach called Purpose Built Communities redevelopment model that could lead to construction of mixed-income housing, an early learning center and walking trails.

But they stressed nothing is finalized, and any improvement plans depend on finding south-side residents who could "quarterback" efforts to revitalize the city's neighborhood.

Meanwhile, organized groups and neighborhood leaders said there are more near- and mid-term improvements and plans that can be made now, such as including south Cape Girardeau in parks plans for the next park-tax proposal, improving lighting in neighborhoods and other such amenities.

The Purpose Built redevelopment model originated in Atlanta and has succeeded in turning around a poverty-stricken, crime-ridden neighborhood.

It focuses on developing neighborhood leaders, cradle-to-career education, mixed-income housing and community wellness.

The idea of implementing such a model was discussed at a community meeting at the Shawnee Park Center in November. Since then, there have been behind-the-scenes discussions among city leaders, educators and others.

City manager Scott Meyer said, "We are kind of looking for leaders to emerge that might make up this quarterback group."

Mayor Harry Rediger, who has championed the idea, said he hopes such leaders can be identified by year's end.

City and community leaders have traveled to Atlanta twice since 2016 to view the progress in that city's East Lake neighborhood.

In August, Meyer and top officials with the Cape Girardeau School District visited the Georgia neighborhood and came away impressed with the redevelopment success and how schools can contribute to the progress.

City and school officials have insisted the model requires neighborhood buy-in and won't be led by the city or the school district.

"We can't be the quarterback," Rediger said, adding the effort requires "a cultural change."

Housing development

Meyer said improvements could include construction of 150 housing units and an early childhood center. The project would cost an estimated $15 million, he said.

To move forward with such a project, developers would have to submit proposals, and decisions would have to be made how to subsidize it, Meyer said.

Any revitalization effort would rely partly on philanthropy, he said.

The housing units could vary in size and be spread among a number of buildings. The units would have monthly rental rates of about $500, which is the current market rate in that area of the city, Meyer said. Low-income residents would need rent subsidy, he said.

"What you are looking for is to build community in such a way that it begins to cement the neighborhood back together," Meyer said.

The city manager said any redevelopment effort also needs to provide incentives to encourage current homeowners in the neighborhood to reinvest in their properties and upgrade their homes.

Adding walking trails along both sides of Highway 74 could better connect the neighborhood and improve mobility, Meyer said.

"When Highway 74 was built, it split this neighborhood in two," Meyer said, adding it isolated people on both sides of the road.

Meyer said the goal is to improve an area that faces major challenges.

Meyer said the proposals are "just ideas that we are throwing out there. We want to hear what the neighborhood says about it."

Meyer said Cape Girardeau overall has experienced tremendous growth.

"But we have a small neighborhood of our city that hasn't enjoyed that. They haven't seen property values increase. They haven't seen quality of buildings and building stock increase," he said.

On the south side, there has been little new construction, Meyer said.

The neighborhood also has experienced an increase in crime.

"It is a serious issue. The murders are just not acceptable, and yet they continue," the city manager said.

Besides homicides, the area is plagued with a drug problem, thefts and burglaries, according to Meyer.

There also is an education problem, he said.

"People aren't graduating or they are not getting good employment," said Meyer.

"No city manager likes to say that there is a piece of their town that is getting worse, but I think you have to name it before you can begin to solve it," he said.

Meyer said, "We have to put the community in the driver's seat. That is probably what we will be working on for the next year."