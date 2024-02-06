The future of Cape Girardeauï¿½s iconic Common Pleas Courthouse rests in the hands of city officials, who have yet to determine how to repurpose the historic structure once it ceases to be used for court in 2020.
Cape Girardeau County government is building a new justice center in Jackson. Once completed, county officials plan to relocate court offices, leaving the historic Common Pleas Courthouse empty.
A space-needs study by St. Louis-based Chiodini Architects concluded it was not feasible to renovate for use as a city hall and likely would require construction of a costly parking structure.
The firm recommended the city construct a new city hall on the grounds of the existing city hall at 401 Independence St.
The city government has used the Independence Street structure, built in 1937 as an elementary school, as city hall since 1978.
Cape Girardeau city government operated out of the Common Pleas Courthouse at 44 N. Lorimier St. from 1854, when the brick structure opened, until moving into the old Lorimier School.
City officials now must consider how to make use of the Common Pleas Courthouse, as well as the now-vacant Courthouse Annex.
The city will take over maintenance from the county government of both the annex and the Common Pleas Courthouse grounds Jan. 1, deputy city manager Molly Mehner said Monday.
Once the city assumes control of the grounds, Mehner said the city likely will rent out the gazebo, now being renovated, for weddings and other events.
But deciding what to do about the buildings will be a challenge.
The cityï¿½s Historic Preservation Commission placed the annex on its annual list of endangered buildings earlier this year.
Built as a Carnegie Library in 1921 and opened in 1922, the brick structure was one of the last Carnegie libraries to be built in the nation.
The River Heritage Museum has expressed interest in relocating to the Annex from a former Cape Girardeau fire station.
Mehner said city officials will want to look at the options for both the courthouse and the annex.
As for the courthouse, Mehner said the city has no plans to sell the hilltop building.
ï¿½We will maintain ownership, for sure,ï¿½ she said.
The old courthouse is in need of some renovations, Mehner said.
ï¿½It really needs a little help on the inside,ï¿½ she said, adding the heating and cooling system needs to be addressed.
The courthouseï¿½s interior has been modernized over the years, but remains cluttered with courtrooms and offices. Many of the buildingï¿½s interior walls are load bearing, making it impractical to gut the entire structure, Mehner said.
The deputy city manager said city officials will have to begin planning next year on how to repurpose the courthouse as well as decide on what to do with the annex.
Members of the cityï¿½s preservation commission also are interested in how to preserve the courthouse, which has long been a landmark looking out over the cityï¿½s downtown.
The commissionï¿½s Alyssa Phares said, ï¿½I think we definitely are going to talk about it.ï¿½
Phares said costs associated with renovating and upgrading the structure will play a factor in deciding how best to use the building.
One option might be to turn it into a museum, although the city already has several museums focusing on Cape Girardeauï¿½s history, she said.
Phares said she isnï¿½t sure what would be the best use for the building.
But she added, ï¿½I think it needs to be public space.ï¿½
