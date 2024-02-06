The future of Cape Girardeauï¿½s iconic Common Pleas Courthouse rests in the hands of city officials, who have yet to determine how to repurpose the historic structure once it ceases to be used for court in 2020.

Cape Girardeau County government is building a new justice center in Jackson. Once completed, county officials plan to relocate court offices, leaving the historic Common Pleas Courthouse empty.

A space-needs study by St. Louis-based Chiodini Architects concluded it was not feasible to renovate for use as a city hall and likely would require construction of a costly parking structure.

The firm recommended the city construct a new city hall on the grounds of the existing city hall at 401 Independence St.

The city government has used the Independence Street structure, built in 1937 as an elementary school, as city hall since 1978.

Cape Girardeau city government operated out of the Common Pleas Courthouse at 44 N. Lorimier St. from 1854, when the brick structure opened, until moving into the old Lorimier School.

City officials now must consider how to make use of the Common Pleas Courthouse, as well as the now-vacant Courthouse Annex.

The city will take over maintenance from the county government of both the annex and the Common Pleas Courthouse grounds Jan. 1, deputy city manager Molly Mehner said Monday.

Once the city assumes control of the grounds, Mehner said the city likely will rent out the gazebo, now being renovated, for weddings and other events.

But deciding what to do about the buildings will be a challenge.

The cityï¿½s Historic Preservation Commission placed the annex on its annual list of endangered buildings earlier this year.

Built as a Carnegie Library in 1921 and opened in 1922, the brick structure was one of the last Carnegie libraries to be built in the nation.

The River Heritage Museum has expressed interest in relocating to the Annex from a former Cape Girardeau fire station.

Mehner said city officials will want to look at the options for both the courthouse and the annex.