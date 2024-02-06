Cape Girardeau city officials believe a public-private partnership involving the River Heritage Museum and other historic preservation entities might direct the future of the Common Pleas Courthouse.

The City Council and city staff are faced with what to do with the iconic, pre-Civil War structure after Cape Girardeau County circuit court offices are relocated to a new justice center in Jackson. That move is expected to occur in 2020.

The River Heritage Museum board of directors has expressed interest in relocating to the adjacent Courthouse Annex or the courthouse.

The museum is now housed in a former city police/fire station at Independence and Frederick streets.

If the museum relocates to the courthouse/Annex site, the city might sell the old police/fire station, city manager Scott Meyer said.

But Meyer said Wednesday no plan has been drawn up, nor has any funding been worked out. "It is really fluid," he said.

Meyer said he hopes a plan can be mapped out this year.

River Heritage Museum's Jerry Ford said either the Annex or the courthouse could provide a new home for the museum. But he added it would be difficult for the all-volunteer organization to operate both buildings.

Still, Ford said the organization wants to work with the city on reuse of the historic site. "Bottom line, we want to be part of the solution," he said.

Ford said the city and River Heritage already have a "working relationship" at the old, brick station where the museum now is housed.

The city takes care of the building's exterior, while the volunteer group keeps up the interior, he said.

"We want to continue our relationship with the city," Ford said.