City official predicts Capaha Master Plan completed this year

This year the City of Cape Girardeau is expected to complete its Capaha Park Master Plan, a series of renovations at the historic park funded by the two phases of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax Initiative.
Doug Gannon, director of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, said he is targeting a spring or early summer completion of various improvements at Capaha.
Despite the original document on the city's website that divided improvements into five phases, Gannon divided them by the PRS phases that funded the projects.
Phase 1 of the half-cent sales tax meant to bolster coffers at the city to allow for equipment purchases and renovation endeavors was initially approved by voters in 2008 with a 10-year sunset. Phase 2 was approved by voters in 2019 with a 15-year sunset.
"Once we get Phase 2 done over at Capaha, that park will be wrapped up. There won't be anymore improvements planned at that park," Gannon said.
Phase 1 was considerably smaller in scope than the one that followed. The first sales tax funded the construction of Shelter 3 at the park and renovations to Capaha Field.
Phase 2 made up the bulk of renovations at the park, including perhaps its most recognizable features.
The splash pad and accompanying Shelter 1 were funded by the second iteration of the tax. Also included were improvements to the park's ampitheater -- including a new bandshell -- and Cherry Hill -- the circle drive off Parkview Street.
The biggest undertaking for Phase 2 was improvements to Capaha Park Pond, which were divided between Parks and Rec and stormwater improvements. Renovations included dredging the pond from 5 feet -- a result of sludge build-up -- to its orginial 15 feet, improving stormwater retention, building a new boardwalk fishing pier, increasing fish diversity and increasing lighting around the area, among other things. The bulk of improvements were carried out by Zoellner Construction for just shy of $2 million.
Construction will be complete at the pond in February or March, but renovations won't be completely complete in the area until aquatic plants can be added in when the weather warms up. That will likely be around April, Gannon said.
The city has access to up to $547,240 of reimbursement funds from the Missouri Department of Conservation for fishing improvements at the pond. Gannon said the reimbursement requests will be submitted after the project is fully complete.
Still to be completed are improvements to the Rose Garden at the northwest corner of the park. The renovations will add new planting beds, a new sidewalk and a small shelter to make the garden more accessible. Those improvements are being completed by city staff.
The city won't have an exact estimate for the total cost of renovations until they are completely finished and payments approved by the Cape Girardeau City Council, the Parks director said. An estimated $1.5 million was allocated from PRS 2 funds to pay for the projects.
"Everything has been done in a responsible manner for the overall Capaha Park projects," Gannon said.
