City official predicts Capaha Master Plan completed this year

This year the City of Cape Girardeau is expected to complete its Capaha Park Master Plan, a series of renovations at the historic park funded by the two phases of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax Initiative.

Doug Gannon, director of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, said he is targeting a spring or early summer completion of various improvements at Capaha.

Despite the original document on the city's website that divided improvements into five phases, Gannon divided them by the PRS phases that funded the projects.

Phase 1 of the half-cent sales tax meant to bolster coffers at the city to allow for equipment purchases and renovation endeavors was initially approved by voters in 2008 with a 10-year sunset. Phase 2 was approved by voters in 2019 with a 15-year sunset.

"Once we get Phase 2 done over at Capaha, that park will be wrapped up. There won't be anymore improvements planned at that park," Gannon said.

Phase 1 was considerably smaller in scope than the one that followed. The first sales tax funded the construction of Shelter 3 at the park and renovations to Capaha Field.

Phase 2 made up the bulk of renovations at the park, including perhaps its most recognizable features.