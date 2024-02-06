SIKESTON, Mo. — New cameras placed at entry and exit points in Sikeston will help Sikeston Department of Public Safety track license plates.

On Feb. 27, the Sikeston City Council approved the purchase of two FLOCK Safety cameras to add to the city's existing city-wide camera infrastructure. The License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras will be placed at entry/exit points in Sikeston to help DPS with various investigations, city officials said.

The cameras capture computer-readable images of license plates, allowing law enforcement agencies to compare plate numbers against those of stolen cars or cars driven by people suspected of being involved in criminal activities.

The information provided by the system can help determine whether a vehicle was at a crime scene and discover cars that may be associated with each other.

The information is entered into the National Crime Information Center, a national database. Once the cameras are installed, Sikeston DPS will have access to all the Missouri FLOCK customers' databases, and all officers have to do is make a request to access FLOCK databases outside of the state.

Capt. Ryan Smith of Sikeston DPS said LPR cameras have been in some patrol cars for more than a decade and are beneficial in investigations.