City of Sikeston takes over operation of Humane Society shelter

SIKESTON, Mo. — The Sikeston Area Humane Society has turned over the operation of its animal shelter to the city of Sikeston after the shelter lost its license last month.

The city on Friday officially regained possession of the shelter and the remaining animals.

“Sikeston veterinarian Stephen Williams has already been to facility to examine the animals at the city’s request,” said Jay Lancaster, director of Sikeston Public Works.

The city has applied for the necessary license to operate a shelter, Lancaster said.

“We are cleaning and getting the facility ready and expect to receive the license by the middle of next week,” he said.

The city sent a letter to Cody Mitchell, Sikeston Area Humane Society president, on May 19, terminating its contract with the Sikeston Area Humane Society, citing loss of the Humane Society’s license to operate the shelter.

On Thursday, the shelter still had 10 cats, 16 dogs and eight puppies, said Ashley Boyd, a Sikeston Area Humane Society employee.

“We have been closed since the loss of our license, and we are trying to transfer the animals here to another shelter or to the right home,” Boyd said. “We want them to have a second chance at a good home.”

Employees also were cleaning the premises.

City officials decided to terminate the contract after the shelter failed three consecutive inspections by the Department of Agriculture and officials failed to pay the resulting fines. It also was cited for failure to report the disposition of animals to the state.