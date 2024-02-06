City of Sikeston receives grant for veterans project

SIKESTON, Mo. — The City of Sikeston was awarded a $10,000 grant from Missouri Humanities to conduct the Sikeston Honors Veterans Project in Veterans Park, site of the original Harvey Parks Air Base (Missouri Institute of Aeronautics, 1940-44).
The city is sponsoring the program in partnership with Missouri Humanities and with support from Missouri Humanities Trust Fund.
"The City of Sikeston is grateful to Missouri Humanities for the award and their assistance in preserving Sikeston's military history for future generations to enjoy," said Kathy Medley, director of Sikeston Convention & Visitors Bureau.
The project will honor local veterans, tell the story of military history and enhance an already historic park and tourism asset for the City of Sikeston, according to Medley. The city's Parks & Recreation Department is partnering with the Sikeston Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Veterans Park Committee to complete the project.
The Sikeston Honors Veterans Project includes the installation of period light poles and banners featuring honored veterans around the perimeter sidewalk of Veterans Park. A QR code will be placed on each light post that will direct cellphone users to a website that will have the history of each veteran, along with the history of Veterans Park.
"The project brings history to life in an interpretative and educational way," Medley said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.