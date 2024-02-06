City of Sikeston receives grant for veterans project

SIKESTON, Mo. — The City of Sikeston was awarded a $10,000 grant from Missouri Humanities to conduct the Sikeston Honors Veterans Project in Veterans Park, site of the original Harvey Parks Air Base (Missouri Institute of Aeronautics, 1940-44).

The city is sponsoring the program in partnership with Missouri Humanities and with support from Missouri Humanities Trust Fund.

"The City of Sikeston is grateful to Missouri Humanities for the award and their assistance in preserving Sikeston's military history for future generations to enjoy," said Kathy Medley, director of Sikeston Convention & Visitors Bureau.