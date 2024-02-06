City of Jackson plans to reset ward boundaries post-census

The notable population growth in Jackson since 2010 will soon result in a redrawing of ward boundaries within the city, the county seat of Cape Girardeau County.

According to the Census Bureau, Jackson's population grew from 13,758 in 2010 to 15,481 in 2021, an increase of more than 12.5%.

The Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission, based in Perryville, Missouri, and serving a seven-county region including Cape Girardeau, presented a plan Monday to increase the number of residents in Ward 1 and correspondingly decrease them in Wards 2, 3 and 4 -- in order to bring them into as close a population alignment as possible.