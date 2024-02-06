The Jackson Board of Aldermen has approved, without objection, a special-use permit for Tot Spot Academy and Preschool at 1327 E. Main St., not far from the Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard roundabout.

Tot Spot's application was made by the day care's new owner, Stacey Bertrand-McIntosh of Millersville.

The property is zoned R-4 residential, and under previous ownership, the building was known as Just Kids LLC.

Bertrand-McIntosh, who told the board Tuesday she had 20 years of early-childhood experience, is remodeling the facility with her husband, Darren.

When asked for public input, five speakers spoke in favor of Tot Spot's application for the permit. No one spoke in opposition.

The special-use greenlighting comes after aldermen, in recent months, turned down special-use permits for two other proposed day cares. Little Buttercups LLC and Little Blessings Daycare were both proposed to be situated within single-family dwellings.

Tot Spot Academy will be in a building built for and used only for day care services.

Another day care proposal will soon be considered by the city.

Jackson's Planning & Zoning Commission will consider an in-home day care at 716 W. Washington St. during a public hearing scheduled at 6 p.m. March 9.