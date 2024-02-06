City of Jackson OKs SEMO Pets deal

By a unanimous vote, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved Monday, March 6, a new multiyear animal services contract through 2025 with Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri Pets.

The cost of Jackson's participation will rise per annum over the three-year period, with the amount of the yearly increase determined by the previous year's Consumer Price Index.

Jackson paid the not-for-profit, formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, $31,460 in 2022.

With a 7% CPI, the contract calls for a $33,662 2023 payment by the city.

SEMO Pets, a no-kill shelter, in its six-page agreement with Jackson, said it "will not take an animal deemed to be feral unless the organization is funded for its trap, neuter and release (TNR) program."

Additionally, the contract language stipulates SEMO Pets reserves the right to refuse any animal that cannot be cared for "properly."