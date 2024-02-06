City of Jackson OKs SEMO Pets deal

By a unanimous vote, Jackson's Board of Aldermen approved Monday, March 6, a new multiyear animal services contract through 2025 with Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Missouri Pets.
The cost of Jackson's participation will rise per annum over the three-year period, with the amount of the yearly increase determined by the previous year's Consumer Price Index.
Jackson paid the not-for-profit, formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, $31,460 in 2022.
With a 7% CPI, the contract calls for a $33,662 2023 payment by the city.
SEMO Pets, a no-kill shelter, in its six-page agreement with Jackson, said it "will not take an animal deemed to be feral unless the organization is funded for its trap, neuter and release (TNR) program."
Additionally, the contract language stipulates SEMO Pets reserves the right to refuse any animal that cannot be cared for "properly."
SEMO Pets is operating out of a $3.7 million, 12,000-square-foot adoption center/shelter, which had its grand opening Jan. 13, 2022, at 180 Weston St. in Cape Girardeau.
On Nov. 7, SEMO Pets leadership asked aldermen to OK a 10% per year increase in contracted fees.
Ninety-eight animals from Jackson were taken to SEMO Pets from Jan. 1, 2022, through Oct. 29, 2022
In addition to Jackson and Cape Girardeau County, several other government bodies in two states utilize SEMO Pets' "housing agreement": City of Cape Girardeau; Perry County; Oran, Missouri; Essex, Missouri; Miner, Missouri; McClure, Illinois; and Thebes, Illinois.
"Southeast Missouri Pets appreciates the aldermen of Jackson increasing our contract for (animal) housing and other services," SEMO Pets board member Charlotte Boyce Craig said in a text message to the Southeast Missourian.
"Using the CPI or the inflation rate seems to be a way to accomplish (the objective)," she added.
