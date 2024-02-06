City of Jackson bridge projects move forward

Two bridges will be built over Hubble Creek low-water crossings in Cape Girardeau County's seat city this year.
The first, Hubble Ford Bridge replacement between Cascade Drive and Parkview Street, is in its early stages.
Putz Construction of Millersville was awarded the $550,000 project in January with hopes of completion before August.
When work reaches a certain stage, the City of Jackson will close a section of Cascade for the duration of the job, city officials said.
The second, West Mary Street bridge project, should begin shortly after Hubble Ford is completed, city public works director Kent Peetz said.
Peetz has released an engineering representation, part of Cochran Engineering's "90% plan" for the span on West Mary.
The municipality, he said, is obtaining easements and right-of-way permissions from impacted homeowners.
"The (West Mary Street) bridge will be similar in size and in appearance to the Washington Street bridge further downstream," Peetz said, adding West Mary Street will be a "much larger" initiative than Hubble Ford, with Peetz estimating the project will be put out to bid in April.
Peetz declined to estimate a cost for the second bridge project at this time but said the two-lane connector with a sidewalk on either side probably will not be finished until early 2023.
"A key part of the Mary project is going a block-and-a-half with new sidewalks where none exist now. Providing paths for foot traffic in cities is becoming more and more popular," Peetz told the Southeast Missourian last month.
City administrator Jim Roach said "safety" is the primary driver for a new West Mary Street bridge, noting two vehicles have washed off the current low-water crossing in the last 20 years.