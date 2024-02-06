City of Jackson bridge projects move forward

Two bridges will be built over Hubble Creek low-water crossings in Cape Girardeau County's seat city this year.

The first, Hubble Ford Bridge replacement between Cascade Drive and Parkview Street, is in its early stages.

Putz Construction of Millersville was awarded the $550,000 project in January with hopes of completion before August.

When work reaches a certain stage, the City of Jackson will close a section of Cascade for the duration of the job, city officials said.

The second, West Mary Street bridge project, should begin shortly after Hubble Ford is completed, city public works director Kent Peetz said.