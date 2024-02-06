Reversing an earlier decision of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday decided unanimously by an 8-0 vote to reject a special-use permit that would have allowed Brian and Angela Powell to care for as many as 10 children at their Little Blessings in-home day care.

The request was to OK the permit for the Powell's residence on Canyon Trail in the Cold Creek Estates subdivision.

Planning and Zoning had voted 5-1 on Sept. 15 to recommend permit approval.

In their Oct. 18 meeting, city aldermen heard remarks for an hour about the day care plan, with most speakers in opposition.