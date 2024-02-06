Reversing an earlier decision of the city's Planning and Zoning Commission, the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday decided unanimously by an 8-0 vote to reject a special-use permit that would have allowed Brian and Angela Powell to care for as many as 10 children at their Little Blessings in-home day care.
The request was to OK the permit for the Powell's residence on Canyon Trail in the Cold Creek Estates subdivision.
Planning and Zoning had voted 5-1 on Sept. 15 to recommend permit approval.
In their Oct. 18 meeting, city aldermen heard remarks for an hour about the day care plan, with most speakers in opposition.
Neighbors and others said the day care would adversely impact property values, would depress the marketability of subdivision parcels and would increase congestion, which they said could create a traffic hazard.
Angela Powell told aldermen last month she can continue to offer day care services for up to four children if a permit was denied.
Aldermen tabled the matter last month in anticipation of Monday's final vote.
In a procedural matter, Jackson city building and planning manager Janet Sanders told aldermen a petition received Oct. 18 at City Hall on the permit request revealed 41.4% of homeowners living in the district nearby to the Canyon Trail home were opposed to issuance. Since the opposition percentage was above a 30% threshold, Sanders explained a supermajority vote of aldermen -- six votes -- would have been necessary to greenlight the permit as per city statutes.
