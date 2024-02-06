City of Chaffee announces free alert mass notification system

The northern Scott County city of Chaffee, Missouri, knows a little something about natural disasters and municipal officials announced Thursday a new notification system for emergencies and general citywide notifications.

Chaffee has experienced three twisters in the past 81 years -- in 1940, in 1957 and in 2011.

The most damaging twister, on Dec. 18, 1957, changed "the face of Chaffee's downtown," according to a 50-year recollection of the event, recounted in a 2007 story in the Southeast Missourian.

"That day a powerful tornado ripped through the city's downtown, shearing the fronts off two story brick building, smashing windows and causing what was estimated at over $1 million damage at the time. Before the tornado Chaffee's downtown looked much like that of Cape Girardeau's, rows of buildings two stories high. After the tornado low-slung, one-story structures took their place," the story read.

Chaffee city administrator Lee Horton said the city is partnering with CivicReady, a program of Manhattan, Kansas-based CivicPlus, to enable issuance of urgent notifications, emergency instructions, warnings and even routine communications to be sent to citizens via email, text message and voicemail alert.

"We have needed a way to communicate with citizens directly for a long time," said Horton.

"CivicReady will allow us to provide information almost instantly."

Details