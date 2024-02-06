City of Cape working on plan to demolish unsafe buildings

This story has been updated with a list of properties from the City of Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau officials want to make the city a bit safer by demolishing unsafe and abandoned buildings.

According to Cape Girardeau's city manager Kenny Haskin, residents in the city often report illegal activities occurring in abandoned, structurally unsafe buildings.

The proposal includes using $125,000 from American Rescue Plan funds and will provide enough money to triple the amount of funding for the removal of abandoned or unsafe buildings. The proposal is part of Cape Girardeau's safety initiative and aims to decrease the crime rate in the area.

"Nuisance properties increase crime risk, while plunging local property value," Haskin said. "Removing unsafe structures is one way we can reduce crime and improve neighborhoods."

According to the U.S. Department of Housing, "abandoned properties have negative effects on communities including reduced property values, increased crime, increased risk to public health and welfare and increased costs for municipal governments."

Cape Girardeau's Fire Department reported approximately 15 vacant building fires over the last two years. Fire Chief Randy Morris said fires in vacant buildings are a safety threat to the firefighters combating the flames because the buildings are usually dilapidated.