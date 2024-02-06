City of Cape website expected to be restored soon

The City of Cape Girardeau lost service to its website, cityofcape.org, Friday but is hopeful for a quick return to service.
“Our service provider, Intrado, said it had a hardware failure that affected all of their customers’ websites but we should get service back (Monday),” said Nicolette Brennan, the city’s communications director.
Brennan said city residents may still access online services by going to direct links.
Utility billing, citizen and vendor self service, job applications: https://mss.cityofcapegirardeau.org/mss.
View and register for Parks and Recreation activities: https://apm.activecommunities.com/capeparks/Home.
Deer survey: https://rb.gy/wtl7rc, or residents may contact their specific ward council member or provide input via phone at (573) 339-6320 or via email at cityclerk@cityofcape.org.
For non-emergency service, residents may call the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 or the Cape Girardeau Fire Department at (573) 339-6330. For emergencies, dial 911 for an immediate response from police, fire or emergency medical services.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.