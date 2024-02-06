City of Cape to resume utility disconnects

The City of Cape Girardeau will resume utility disconnects for nonpayment Wednesday.
Water, sewer and trash customers with delinquent accounts began receiving disconnection notices about four weeks ago, according to a city social media post, but because of an increase in COVID-19 cases at the time, the city suspended disconnections.
"Whereas the service is no less important now, it is important that we get all accounts current," the post stated.
Some bills have remained unpaid since November.
"If you're having trouble with your bills during these tough times, we urge you to reach out to us before you get disconnected," the post stated.
Contact the city of Cape Girardeau utility billing department at (573) 339-6322 or cityofcapegirardeau.org/departments/citizen_services/utilities/water_sewer_trash.
