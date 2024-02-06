All sections
NewsJuly 10, 2020

City of Cape to require masks in city facilities

The City of Cape Girardeau announced in a news release Thursday that masks will be required in all city facilities starting today. Visitors to places such as Parks and Recreation buildings, City Hall and the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will be required to wear a mask. Those visiting outdoor areas or actively engaged in recreation activities will not be required to wear a mask, the release states, but they should be worn whenever possible...

Nicolette Baker
story image illustation

The City of Cape Girardeau announced in a news release Thursday that masks will be required in all city facilities starting today.

Visitors to places such as Parks and Recreation buildings, City Hall and the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will be required to wear a mask. Those visiting outdoor areas or actively engaged in recreation activities will not be required to wear a mask, the release states, but they should be worn whenever possible.

“We know it’s an inconvenience,” city manager Scott Meyer said in the release. “But it’s also a greater inconvenience if, because of a positive [COVID-19] test, we’d have to shut down buildings and shut down facilities.”

