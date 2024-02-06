City of Cape to require masks in city facilities

Visitors to places such as Parks and Recreation buildings, City Hall and the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will be required to wear a mask. Those visiting outdoor areas or actively engaged in recreation activities will not be required to wear a mask, the release states, but they should be worn whenever possible.

“We know it’s an inconvenience,” city manager Scott Meyer said in the release. “But it’s also a greater inconvenience if, because of a positive [COVID-19] test, we’d have to shut down buildings and shut down facilities.”