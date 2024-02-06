City of Cape signs lease agreement for police substation on Good Hope

A lease agreement between the City of Cape Girardeau and not-for-profit organization Partners for Good Hope for a police substation at 629 Good Hope St. was approved by the City Council on Monday, May 6.

According to the council’s agenda report, the agreement lets the city operate and maintain the substation and will pay $12 per year to Good Hope. Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley said the lease will allow the city to develop the older building and promote redevelopment across the area.

Planning and Zoning Commission chairman Scott Blank said work with police chief Wes Blair on the design for the project started a few years ago, around 2021. He said they took the time to apply for grants, which were denied at the time.

“So we’ve reapplied for this year. But again, we lose or draw for this because we’re tired of kicking the can down the road and ready to get moving on this thing,” Blank said.

He said the building is designed to have some office space and will have a community center in the back on the main floor. Blank said Blair expressed interest in holding workshops and training at the substation.

He said it will also be a place for neighborhood organizations to gather for community events.