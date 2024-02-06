City of Cape seeks bids on former police station

An empty building with a stark face of glass and concrete stands at 40 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, opposite Fire Station No. 1, near apartment buildings, a church and a grocery store.

Since March 2018, when the police department moved from the building constructed in 1976 to a new facility at 2530 Maria Louise Lane, the former station has been vacant.

On Thursday, the city announced a request for purchase bids on the property, which appraised for $376,000 in late 2018.

The two-story, 13,800 square feet building stands on 1.83 acres, according to the request, and has frontage on South Sprigg, Merriwether and Frederick streets.

The partially unfinished basement is nearly 3,000 square feet, and the property also includes more than 20,000 square feet of concrete sidewalks, driveways and parking spaces.

But more than the property's specifications are its location and potential future use.

Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said the property is "an integral piece to the Downtown's fabric," and the city does have an interest in what may end up there.