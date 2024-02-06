City of Cape seeks bids on former police station

An empty building with a stark face of glass and concrete stands at 40 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, opposite Fire Station No. 1, near apartment buildings, a church and a grocery store.
Since March 2018, when the police department moved from the building constructed in 1976 to a new facility at 2530 Maria Louise Lane, the former station has been vacant.
On Thursday, the city announced a request for purchase bids on the property, which appraised for $376,000 in late 2018.
The two-story, 13,800 square feet building stands on 1.83 acres, according to the request, and has frontage on South Sprigg, Merriwether and Frederick streets.
The partially unfinished basement is nearly 3,000 square feet, and the property also includes more than 20,000 square feet of concrete sidewalks, driveways and parking spaces.
But more than the property's specifications are its location and potential future use.
Deputy city manager Molly Mehner said the property is "an integral piece to the Downtown's fabric," and the city does have an interest in what may end up there.
"We did ask bidders to provide a proposed use, and ask them to explain what they believe will be the impact to the community," Mehner said.
That way, she said, the selection process can take that factor into account.
"We'll also look at the Downtown Strategic Plan and how the proposed use aligns with that plan," Mehner said.
Job creation and community improvement are other factors, Mehner said. "While we certainly don't want to give the building away, I do think, depending on the proposed use, we might be more flexible if the planned use results in jobs or otherwise has a positive impact in that neighborhood," Mehner said.
"It's a great piece of property, at a key intersection in the downtown area. I think somebody with the right vision could really make a difference," Mehner said.
Bids are due to the city by 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 26.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.