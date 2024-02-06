City of Cape renews Humane Society arrangement

Thanks to a 7-0 vote of Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will continue to provide boarding, care and disposal services for animals in the city in 2021 at a cost of $64,260, a 2% increase.

“We’ve had a good, longstanding relationship with the Humane Society,” said Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer.

“They have rising costs and we understand this,” he added.

Charlotte Boyce Craig, board president of the local Humane Society, said the organization has had agreements with the city since the early 1990s.

The local Humane Society, at 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau, also has service agreements with the City of Jackson and Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

“Normally, we’ll take in over 2,000 animals a year, and half are from Cape city,” said Tracy Poston, the group’s executive director, who noted approximately 60% of the shelter’s intake are dogs.

“The rest are cats, mainly, but we do occasionally have bunnies and birds,” she added, noting a recent arrival of a goat.