City of Cape primary election Tuesday

A primary election on Tuesday will determine which mayoral and Ward 2 candidates will remain on ballots for the April 5 general election.

Primary elections are held in Cape Girardeau when more than two candidates file for any single office. The top two vote-getters advance to the general election.

Candidates for mayor include incumbent Bob Fox, business-owner Ramona Bailey and current Ward 6 representative Stacy Kinder.

Voters will choose from six candidates to represent Ward 2 on Cape Girardeau City Council. Candidates include Marvin McBride Jr., Tameka Randle, Steve Watkins, Micheal "Crank" Curry, Stafford Moore Jr. and Sommer McCauley.