NewsFebruary 5, 2022
City of Cape primary election Tuesday
A primary election on Tuesday will determine which mayoral and Ward 2 candidates will remain on ballots for the April 5 general election. Primary elections are held in Cape Girardeau when more than two candidates file for any single office. The top two vote-getters advance to the general election...
Monica Obradovic
Voting precincts for Tuesday's primary election will remain open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voting precincts for Tuesday's primary election will remain open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.Southeast Missourian file

A primary election on Tuesday will determine which mayoral and Ward 2 candidates will remain on ballots for the April 5 general election.

Primary elections are held in Cape Girardeau when more than two candidates file for any single office. The top two vote-getters advance to the general election.

Candidates for mayor include incumbent Bob Fox, business-owner Ramona Bailey and current Ward 6 representative Stacy Kinder.

Voters will choose from six candidates to represent Ward 2 on Cape Girardeau City Council. Candidates include Marvin McBride Jr., Tameka Randle, Steve Watkins, Micheal "Crank" Curry, Stafford Moore Jr. and Sommer McCauley.

Seats for Wards 3, 4 and 5 will not be eligible for election until the April general election in 2024.

This is the first time a three-way primary will be held for mayor of Cape Girardeau in more than a decade. In 2010, three residents filed for candidacy after former Mayor Jay Knudston reached his term limits.

All 15 of the primary's polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Find a sample ballot and the closest polling location to you on the website of the Cape Girardeau County Clerk, capecountyelections.com.

