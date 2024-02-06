City of Cape outsources sewer collection roles

Maintenance of the City of Cape Girardeau's wastewater collection mains and manholes will no longer be the responsibility of Cape Girardeau Public Works.

Starting March 1, responsibilities of the city's sewer collection system division will be outsourced to Alliance Water Resources after more than half of the city's crew's positions have remained vacant.

Public Works director Stan Polivick said the sewer crew has been short staffed for several months. It currently has four employees when it's supposed to have 11.

Outsourcing sewer crew responsibilities will decrease liability.

Four workers simply cannot do the work of 11 people, Polivick said. Trying to only wears them out and normal tasks take longer as a result.

On top of maintaining the city's sewer system, the skeleton crew also has to ensure compliance with regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency and Mission Department of Natural Resources.

"We want to be sure we take some proactive action before we find ourselves in a position to have meetings with federal and state agencies about anything that might be a problem," Polivick said. "This way, we think we'll avoid all of that and, obviously, provide proper service to our community."