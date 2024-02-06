All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 18, 2022

City of Cape offering pay incentive for hard-to-fill positions

Some employees in certain Cape Girardeau departments will now be able to receive a bit of extra pay, which the city wants to use to attract more applicants. On Friday, the City of Cape Girardeau announced a new hiring incentive of $6,000 for positions requiring specific certifications in the police fire and public works departments...

Beau Nations
The City of Cape Girardeau has announced a new hiring incentive to people who are hired at the police, fire and in public works departments. The $6,000 certification stipend will be paid over a three-year period.
The City of Cape Girardeau has announced a new hiring incentive to people who are hired at the police, fire and in public works departments. The $6,000 certification stipend will be paid over a three-year period.Southeast Missourian file

Some employees in certain Cape Girardeau departments will now be able to receive a bit of extra pay, which the city wants to use to attract more applicants.

On Friday, the City of Cape Girardeau announced a new hiring incentive of $6,000 for positions requiring specific certifications in the police fire and public works departments.

"In 2021, voters passed the Use Tax, and the City announced an updated and more competitive citywide pay plan scheduled to be implemented in July 2022," city manager Kenneth Haskin said in a news release. "Furthermore, the total compensation offered to full-time employees includes a healthy benefit package providing health, dental, life insurance, retirement pension plan, paid holidays, paid vacation leave, paid sick leave and more."

A use tax is a tax on the storage, use or consumption of a taxable item or service on which no sales tax has been paid — online or out-of-state purchases.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The $6,000 certification stipend will be paid over a three-year period. Haskin said the incentive will be used to bring people into the different departments to provide services to residents.

Cape Girardeau Chief of Police Wes Blair said he hopes the incentive will attract experienced officers the department can get on the streets more quickly than sending a new officer to the police academy for six months. The police department is hiring individuals for a variety of positions including officers, jailers and dispatchers.

"A lot of departments are doing this and that have seen some success with it," Blair said. "So, we're hopeful that, for one, to stay competitive with those other departments that are already doing it, that this will help. Then also, we'll start seeing some success with it as well."

Individuals who are interested in the new incentive program may find more information on the City of Cape Girardeau website — www.cityofcapegirardeau.org — along with a list of positions currently available.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy