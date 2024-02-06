City of Cape offering pay incentive for hard-to-fill positions

Some employees in certain Cape Girardeau departments will now be able to receive a bit of extra pay, which the city wants to use to attract more applicants.

On Friday, the City of Cape Girardeau announced a new hiring incentive of $6,000 for positions requiring specific certifications in the police fire and public works departments.

"In 2021, voters passed the Use Tax, and the City announced an updated and more competitive citywide pay plan scheduled to be implemented in July 2022," city manager Kenneth Haskin said in a news release. "Furthermore, the total compensation offered to full-time employees includes a healthy benefit package providing health, dental, life insurance, retirement pension plan, paid holidays, paid vacation leave, paid sick leave and more."

A use tax is a tax on the storage, use or consumption of a taxable item or service on which no sales tax has been paid — online or out-of-state purchases.