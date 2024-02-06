City of Cape looking for lifeguards, swim instructors

Another sign the COVID-19 scourge is lifting is lifeguard certification classes are being held at Central Municipal Pool by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.

The next three-day course with 28 hours of total instruction begins today with one more slated May 14 to 16.

Friday classes are 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday classes are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Certified lifeguards are needed for Central Pool and Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, with course attendance mandatory for certification.

Last year, thanks to coronavirus concerns, Cape Splash opened on a limited basis June 1. The municipal "bubble" pool welcomed swimmers at half-capacity starting June 15.