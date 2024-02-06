All sections
NewsApril 30, 2021

City of Cape looking for lifeguards, swim instructors

Another sign the COVID-19 scourge is lifting is lifeguard certification classes are being held at Central Municipal Pool by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. The next three-day course with 28 hours of total instruction begins today with one more slated May 14 to 16...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Andrew Puckett, 3, goes headfirst down a slide Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Cape Splash in Cape Girardeau.
Andrew Puckett, 3, goes headfirst down a slide Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Cape Splash in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Another sign the COVID-19 scourge is lifting is lifeguard certification classes are being held at Central Municipal Pool by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.

The next three-day course with 28 hours of total instruction begins today with one more slated May 14 to 16.

Friday classes are 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday classes are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Certified lifeguards are needed for Central Pool and Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, with course attendance mandatory for certification.

Last year, thanks to coronavirus concerns, Cape Splash opened on a limited basis June 1. The municipal "bubble" pool welcomed swimmers at half-capacity starting June 15.

Pre-course testing for 2021 lifeguards will be conducted prior to the start of classes, consisting of a 300-yard continuous swim, demonstration of rhythmic breathing, proper stroke competency, a timed brick dive and treading water with no hands for at least two minutes.

The American Red Cross fee for the certification course is $50 per person if participants are planning on working for the City of Cape Girardeau and $150 otherwise. Classes are limited to 10 participants.

Contact rshanahan@cityofcape.org or call (573) 339-6737 for more information or to register.

Other positions

The city is also looking for certified slide attendants available to those 15 years of age or older. Attendants monitor the top of the water slides to verify height and safety requirements.

Also available are swim lesson instructor positions. Those eligible must be reliable, self-motivated, able to work independently, have a dependable vehicle, have a knowledge of swimming techniques and enjoy working with kids. Email capesplash@cityofcape.org.

Local News
