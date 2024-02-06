City of Cape lifts its mask order

The City of Cape Girardeau lifted its mask mandate effective April 26 for employees and visitors to city offices, while maintaining face coverings are "highly recommended," according to the city's public information manager Nicolette Brennan.

Cape Girardeau Municipal Court, for now, is still enforcing a mask order until further notice.

The court, under the auspices of Missouri's 32nd Judicial District, moved to a Phase Three COVID response April 1 -- which continues to require face coverings.