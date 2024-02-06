All sections
NewsApril 5, 2021

City of Cape hires new HR director

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Friday that Gina Snyder will become director of human resources and risk management director effective May 17, succeeding Lori S. Meyer, who is retiring after more than a dozen years in the position. Snyder already has extensive experience in Cape Girardeau municipal government, having served as personnel coordinator and human resources specialist for nine years, from 2003 to 2012. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gina Snyder
Gina Snyder

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Friday that Gina Snyder will become director of human resources and risk management director effective May 17, succeeding Lori S. Meyer, who is retiring after more than a dozen years in the position.

Snyder already has extensive experience in Cape Girardeau municipal government, having served as personnel coordinator and human resources specialist for nine years, from 2003 to 2012.

After leaving the city’s employ, Snyder worked for three years for Isle (now Century) Casino Cape Girardeau as benefits and risk supervisor and later for Pyramid Home Health Services for three additional years in a similar role.

She returns to City Hall from her present job, as director of HR and payroll for Cape Girardeau County.

Meyer will continue to work for the city post-retirement in a part-time role for an estimated five months, assisting with Snyder’s transition and in order to “complete several pending projects,” according to information provided to the Southeast Missourian.

Meyer, who is not related to retiring city manager Scott Meyer, began her service to Cape Girardeau city government Feb. 25, 2009.

“The city manager’s office and the human resources office are extremely excited to announce Gina Snyder’s appointment. She is a dedicated (HR) professional with over 17 years of experience with 11 of those years in government,” a City Hall news release stated.

Snyder is a 2000 graduate of Delta High School and received her bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Colorado State University’s Global Campus, and holds several certifications related to her field.

