City of Cape hires new HR director

The City of Cape Girardeau announced Friday that Gina Snyder will become director of human resources and risk management director effective May 17, succeeding Lori S. Meyer, who is retiring after more than a dozen years in the position.

Snyder already has extensive experience in Cape Girardeau municipal government, having served as personnel coordinator and human resources specialist for nine years, from 2003 to 2012.

After leaving the city’s employ, Snyder worked for three years for Isle (now Century) Casino Cape Girardeau as benefits and risk supervisor and later for Pyramid Home Health Services for three additional years in a similar role.

She returns to City Hall from her present job, as director of HR and payroll for Cape Girardeau County.