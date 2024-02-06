All sections
NewsFebruary 27, 2024

City of Cape Girardeau warns about utility bill phone call scam

The City of Cape Girardeau issued a reminder in its newsletter Monday, Feb. 26, against picking up scam phone calls posing as the utility office. According to the city, staff received reports from customers about scam calls posing as city utility office employees. The calls included the scammer demanding payments to keep city services available. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

The City of Cape Girardeau issued a reminder in its newsletter Monday, Feb. 26, against picking up scam phone calls posing as the utility office.

According to the city, staff received reports from customers about scam calls posing as city utility office employees. The calls included the scammer demanding payments to keep city services available.

“The City Utility Billing Office will never call you to demand payment. Payments are due the same time every month, and disconnect notices are sent by mail or e-mail in addition to the monthly bill,” the newsletter stated.

The newsletter stated residents should use official sources for billing offices. The city’s customer service is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday at 1625 N Kingshighway.

