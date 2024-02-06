City of Cape Girardeau to use ARP funds for sewer improvements

Something has found its way into the City of Cape Girardeau's sewer system, and it's worse than the remnants of what you ate for lunch yesterday.

Defects in the city's sewer system allow storm and groundwater into the system. This water, according to Public Works director Stan Polivick, can lead to backups, decreases system capacity and costs the city money.

To help solve this issue, the City of Cape Girardeau will use $3 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds to make necessary repairs.

A 2015 study in Cape Girardeau found several sewer system defects related to inflow (stormwater finding its way into the sewer system through cracks) and infiltration (groundwater seeping into the system through cracks, holes, connection failures, etc.).

This problem is not new or uncommon, according to Polivick. Portions of the needed repairs were completed after the 2015 study was completed in 2017, but several fixes remain.

Polivick said the city has worked throughout the decades to repair its outdated sewer system. On Monday, he said over 80 pipe segments have defects.

"The work we're going to do, and that we've been doing for decades, has to do with trying to find those defects and get them patched so they'll stop leaking," Polivick said. "This will keep rainwater out of the sewer system because it doesn't belong there."

A project coming this year will work to repair pipes and manholes with cured-in-place pipe technology. Through this process, fabric liner soaked in resin will be inserted into pipes. The fabric hardens and forms a new pipe after it's activated by water, according to Polivick.

"One big advantage to this is you don't have to dig, and there will be one continuous pipe from manhole to manhole so no joints can leak," Polivick said. "That's typically where our problems are."

In a Friday interview, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said infiltration and inflow is the biggest problem the city faces in relation to stormwater maintenance.