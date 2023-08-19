City of Cape Girardeau to open Jefferson Park

City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, to celebrate completion of Jefferson Park, located behind Jefferson school at 1620 College St.
The park includes a large accessible playground, new picnic shelter and restroom facility. The playgroud will be accessible to the public when school is not in session.
The project is part of the Parks and Recreation/Stormwater Tax passed in 2018.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.