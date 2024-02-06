All sections
NewsDecember 23, 2022

City of Cape Girardeau to offer real tree pickup, dropoff

Nathan English

The City of Cape Girardeau is once again offering it's real Christmas tree disposal program. Residents can schedule a pickup, or drop off their tree with the city.

Special pickups cost $5.75 plus the current fuel surcharge — which is subject to change. A pickup may be schedule by calling the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at (573) 339-6351. They will happen on the following Wednesdays: Jan. 11 and 25, Feb. 1, 8 and 15.

Trees may also be dropped off for free at the southeast corner of Arena Park from Monday, Dec. 26, through the end of January.

The Transfer Station will also be a designated drop off location. Drop offs at the Transfer Station will carry a 3 cents/pound charge with a minimum cost of $5.75.

