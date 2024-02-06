City of Cape Girardeau to offer real tree pickup, dropoff

The City of Cape Girardeau is once again offering it's real Christmas tree disposal program. Residents can schedule a pickup, or drop off their tree with the city.

Special pickups cost $5.75 plus the current fuel surcharge — which is subject to change. A pickup may be schedule by calling the Cape Girardeau Public Works Department at (573) 339-6351. They will happen on the following Wednesdays: Jan. 11 and 25, Feb. 1, 8 and 15.