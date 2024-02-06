City of Cape Girardeau releases its 2021 'endangered' building list

The Art Building of Southeast Missouri State University is one of the oldest extant structures on Southeast's main campus.
Built in 1902 and opened in 1903, it is older than Southeast's Academic Hall, the administrative center of the university, and has been closed since August 2019 with no current plan for renovation.
The structure, located at 940 Academic Drive, has been on the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission's "watch list" since 2019, meaning the Art Building is showing signs of disrepair or deferred maintenance.
The Cape Girardeau HPC has placed 24 structures on its endangered buildings list this year with six of them new to the watch list and three others newly classified as formally endangered, meaning they exhibit obvious and more serious deterioration.
"In recent decades, the (Haarig) district has been devastated by multiple demolitions as a result of chronic vagrancy and neglect. The remaining buildings may not last if a revitalization effort does not materialize soon," the HPC document read.
The entire list is intended to identify Cape Girardeau properties which, according to the commission, are "worthy of preservation but are at risk due to physical damage and/or long-term vacancy."
Other properties on the list: Esquire Theatre, 824 Broadway; 127 S. Lorimier St.; 230 S. Middle St.; 831 North St.; 207 North Henderson Ave.; 1925 Good Hope Street; Juden School, 900 W. Cape Rock Drive; 802 Good Hope St.; Marquette Natatorium, 2701 S. Sprigg St.; 543 S. Pacific St.; Surety Savings and Loan Association building, 318 and 320 Broadway; and 802 William St.
This year's endangered buildings list, as well as the lists from previous years, can be found on the City of Cape Girardeau's website, www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.