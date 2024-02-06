City of Cape Girardeau releases its 2021 'endangered' building list

The Art Building of Southeast Missouri State University is one of the oldest extant structures on Southeast's main campus.

Built in 1902 and opened in 1903, it is older than Southeast's Academic Hall, the administrative center of the university, and has been closed since August 2019 with no current plan for renovation.

The structure, located at 940 Academic Drive, has been on the Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission's "watch list" since 2019, meaning the Art Building is showing signs of disrepair or deferred maintenance.

The Cape Girardeau HPC has placed 24 structures on its endangered buildings list this year with six of them new to the watch list and three others newly classified as formally endangered, meaning they exhibit obvious and more serious deterioration.

Newly endangered

419 Bellevue St., believed to be the oldest apartment building in the city, is a three-story U-shaped structure.

600 block of Good Hope Street is listed on the National Register of Historic Places as part of the Haarig Commercial Historic District.

"In recent decades, the (Haarig) district has been devastated by multiple demolitions as a result of chronic vagrancy and neglect. The remaining buildings may not last if a revitalization effort does not materialize soon," the HPC document read.