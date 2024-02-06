City of Cape Girardeau recruiting advisory board members

City of Cape Girardeau is recruiting for several advisory board positions.
The city's various boards and commissions advise the City Council and staff on development, recreation and other issues. All meetings are open to the public and all applicants are welcome to begin attending meetings and getting involved before becoming a voting member.
The current open positions and their anticipated timelines are as follows:
Application due: Wednesday, Aug. 16. Appointment date: Monday, Aug. 21
Application due: Wednesday, Aug. 2. Appointment date: Monday, Aug. 7
Application due: Wednesday, Oct. 11. Appointment date: Monday, Oct. 16
Application and appointment dates to be announced
