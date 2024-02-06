All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 2, 2023

City of Cape Girardeau recruiting advisory board members

City of Cape Girardeau is recruiting for several advisory board positions. The city's various boards and commissions advise the City Council and staff on development, recreation and other issues. All meetings are open to the public and all applicants are welcome to begin attending meetings and getting involved before becoming a voting member...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
story image illustation

City of Cape Girardeau is recruiting for several advisory board positions.

The city's various boards and commissions advise the City Council and staff on development, recreation and other issues. All meetings are open to the public and all applicants are welcome to begin attending meetings and getting involved before becoming a voting member.

The current open positions and their anticipated timelines are as follows:

Application due: Wednesday, Aug. 16. Appointment date: Monday, Aug. 21

  • Planning and Zoning Commission: Members focus on zoning changes, special-use permits, subdivision plats and other development policy issues involving the Planning Services Division.
  • Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board: The board oversees CVB operations, provides input on the budget, long-term strategic plan and annual marketing and business plans, and submits recommendations to the chamber board for final approval. There is currently one vacant position.
  • Golf Course Advisory Board: The board will review, promote and expedite development and use of the Jaycee Municipal Golf Course facilities. Two terms expire in September, incumbents could request reappointment.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Application due: Wednesday, Aug. 2. Appointment date: Monday, Aug. 7

  • Historic Preservation Commission: The commission is responsible for establishing and maintaining an inventory of surveys on historic properties, makes recommendations on nominations for Local Historic District and Local Historic Landmark designations and reviews Certificate of Appropriateness requests. It also serves in an advisory capacity on matters pertaining to historic properties, such as National Register applications, planning and zoning applications, public projects, grants and code amendments.

Application due: Wednesday, Oct. 11. Appointment date: Monday, Oct. 16

  • Parks and Recreation Advisory Board: Members review, promote and expedite development of existing and new public park and recreational facilities and activities. The board may investigate or study any problem or condition related to the construction, operation, maintenance or improvement of, or addition to a city park or related recreational facility. Three terms expire Sunday, Oct. 29, two of which are term limited and cannot be reappointed.

Application and appointment dates to be announced

  • University of Missouri Extension Council of Cape Girardeau County: Council members work with extension specialists to provide the county educational program and help manage local council administration. The local extension council provides a variety of services related to agriculture, development, youth and more. The two-year Cape Girardeau city position has long been vacant.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 project list to be presented at ...
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Si...
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy