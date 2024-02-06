City of Cape Girardeau offices to close for MLK Day

The Cape Girardeau city offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The City Council meeting for that date was already rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 23. Despite the closure of most offices — including City Hall — recreational facilities will have independent schedules, according to a news release from the city.
Monday trash and recycling routes will be run Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Tuesday's will be run Wednesday, Jan. 18. All other routes will follow a typical schedule.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.